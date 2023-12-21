Recoverwell Partners With Adolescent Treatment Programs To Prevent Teen Overdose Deaths

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Insight Treatment offers opportunities for teenagers to connect through holistic recovery programs.

Staff from RecoverWell, Destinations for Teens, and Insight Treatment tour the brand new music studio at Rancho San Antonio's Creative Healing Arts Program.

Destinations for Teens' San Diego House is a beautiful residential treatment facility for those with substance use and mental health conditions.

Through RecoverWell, participating hospitals now have streamlined access to providers like Destinations for Teens, Insight Treatment, and Rancho San Antonio.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RecoverWell, a health technology startup based in Los Angeles, has announced a partnership with adolescent substance use programs to connect teens in California with their lifesaving services. Through RecoverWell, participating hospitals now have streamlined access to the following treatment providers: Destinations for Teens , Insight Treatment , and Rancho San Antonio .

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug-related emergency room visits among teen patients have been on the rise. The rate of overdose deaths for teens has doubled between 2019 and 2021.

RecoverWell's technology platform is strategically implemented in hospitals across California to algorithmically match these teen patients to programs that can accept their insurance, meet their clinical needs, and accommodate their personal preferences. Currently, social workers across 136 hospitals use RecoverWell to find behavioral health placements for their patients.

Amee Gray, CEO of RecoverWell, says that navigating the admissions process can be overwhelming for families, and it is critical to loop in social workers who can provide support and communicate effectively with treatment providers.

“People turn to the healthcare system when they are desperately trying to keep their children alive,” Gray said.“The mission of RecoverWell is to make sure that hospitals can actually put these patients on a real care continuum that helps them survive the disease of addiction or mental health disorders. We work with providers who can grab the baton from the hospital and help patients recover and live healthy lives.”

The programs available through RecoverWell accept a range of payment options, including commercial insurance plans and Medi-Cal. Rancho San Antonio, a long-standing nonprofit located in Chatsworth, has partnered with RecoverWell to provide trauma-informed therapeutic Medi-Cal services to youth ages 12-20 and their families.

“Rancho San Antonio joined the RecoverWell network to be part of a larger community that is committed to ensuring access to quality care for individual needs in the areas of substance use and mental health,” said Kelley Butler, Mental Health Director at Rancho San Antonio.“We have been so impressed by the leadership and commitment of RecoverWell and are honored to be part of this network!”

Rancho San Antonio is a community-based organization that incorporates multiple treatment approaches to address each young person's needs. Counselors and therapists work with teens and young adults who have experienced issues with family life, school, and work due to substance abuse. Rancho San Antonio's program also provides drug treatment for pregnant/parenting youth.

Additionally, the RecoverWell platform helps families with commercial insurance identify affordable treatment options. Instead of making multiple phone calls to find out if a program is in-network or out-of-network, RecoverWell marks the programs accordingly based on the patient's insurance information.

Destinations for Teens and Insight Treatment are both in-network with many insurance plans, helping teens afford the lifesaving treatment they need. Patients can learn if they are a match through RecoverWell's online application.

Destinations for Teens offers three premier residential treatment facilities in Woodland Hills, as well as a residential treatment center in San Diego for teens ages 12-17. An additional outpatient treatment facility is also available for those in Woodland Hills. Their program serves those who are struggling with mental health challenges, substance use, and/or dual diagnosis. Through proven therapy with experiential methods, Destinations' holistic approach to treatment empowers young people to lead healthy lives and gives families hope for a brighter future.

Jordana Goldstein, Director of Admissions at Destinations for Teens, says that RecoverWell helps reduce barriers to accessing substance use and mental health treatment.

“RecoverWell offers a platform to hospitals and treatment centers that bridges the gap between hospital stabilization and long-term, lifesaving recovery treatment,” said Goldstein.“With the help of RecoverWell, Destinations for Teens can extend our treatment to numerous hospitals that struggle with finding treatment for the adolescent population. Together, we can continue to save teens and reconnect families.”

Currently, Destinations for Teens is in-network with Aetna, Anthem, Blue Shield, Kaiser, Magellan, MHN, Optum, Oscar, Tricare, and United Healthcare.

This year, RecoverWell has expanded beyond its launch region of Los Angeles and now offers its technology platform to hospitals and treatment centers statewide. Insight Treatment, with seven treatment facilities in both Southern and Northern California, helps thousands of teens across the state access recovery.

Genevieve Decatur, Director of Clinical Outreach at Insight Treatment, says her team is grateful for RecoverWell's ability to provide immediate treatment options and eliminate common obstacles.

“RecoverWell is the ultimate treatment streamlining platform, providing direct access to care for hospital patients to take the next step in their recovery,” said Decatur.“Insight Treatment Programs has been a recognized leader in PHP/IOP for teens for the past 30 years, and we understand how difficult it can be for parents and families to find appropriate care for their child under stressful conditions.”

Insight Treatment is a recognized intensive outpatient dual-diagnosis treatment program for teens and their families. Based on the fundamental belief that adolescent issues can only be effectively treated by addressing all aspects of their lives, Insight Treatment holistically addresses emotional, psychological, spiritual, familial, academic, and biological factors.

Insight Treatment is currently in-network with Anthem, Aetna, Blue Cross, Cigna, Humana, MHN, Optum, and United Healthcare.

RecoverWell's collaboration with these three treatment organizations helps to ensure that teen patients have the best chance to match into the right program for their needs. Hospitals can utilize RecoverWell's cybersecure technology to learn whether Destinations for Teens, Insight Treatment, or Rancho San Antonio are best suited for their underserved youth demographic.

“This generation of teens and young adults are truly amazing,” Gray said.“They carry the heavy burdens of the generations before them and yet they are kind, conscientious, and progressive in their group thinking. I can think of no more important job than making sure this population is cared for physically, mentally, spiritually, and financially. Aligning ourselves with providers who do this work is something I am eager and proud to do.”

