Primis Financial Corp. Announces Reauthorization Of Stock Repurchase Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST ) ("Primis" or the "Company"), today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") approved a new stock repurchase program for up to 740,600 of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock (the "Stock Repurchase Program"). The Stock Repurchase Program will conclude on December 21, 2024, subject to the earlier termination or extension of the Stock Repurchase Program by the Board or the total shares designated for the Stock Repurchase Program are depleted. The Company's previous stock repurchase program expired with no shares repurchased. Under the Stock Repurchase Program, the Company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time in open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions. Any open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and other applicable legal requirements. Repurchases under the Stock Repurchase Program may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased by the Company when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including the performance of the Company's stock price, general market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. The Company may, in its discretion, begin or terminate repurchases at any time prior to the Stock Repurchase Program's expiration, without any prior notice. The Stock Repurchase Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number or amount of shares of common stock. About Primis Financial Corp. As of September 30, 2023, Primis had $3.8 billion in total assets, $3.1 billion in total loans and $3.3 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO



Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO





1676 International Drive, Suite 900
Phone: (703) 893-7400







McLean, VA 22102



Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST



Website:









