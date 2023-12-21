Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Correction To Annual Capital Gain Distribution Rate For Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced a correction to the annual capital gain distribution rate for Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF (Cboe Canada: YTSL; the ETF). The press release on December 20, 2023 reported an incorrect distribution rate. The correct distribution rate for the capital gain distribution for the ETF will be $2.0700 per unit.



Fund Ticker

Symbol Exchange Final Annual

Capital Gain

Distribution

Per Unit Distribution Type

(Cash or Notional) Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF –

ETF Units YTSL Cboe

Canada $2.0700 Notional Distribution



The notional capital gain distributions will be applied to ETF holders of record as at the close of business on December 22, 2023. The ex-distribution date for the notional capital gain distributions will be December 21, 2023.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $18 billion under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to US news wire services.