The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Cynthia Lubinsky As A Pinnacle Life Member

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) POTTSVILLE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Cynthia Lubinsky's exceptional contributions to the field of Family Medicine have earned her recognition as a Pinnacle Life Member, as prominently featured in The Inner Circle. Her journey to excellence and dedication to comprehensive healthcare make her a standout figure in the medical community.

Cynthia Lubinsky (PRNewsfoto/The Inner Circle)

A stellar academic career paved the way for Dr. Lubinsky's success. She embarked on her educational journey at Pennsylvania State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Pre-Medical Studies. Her thirst for knowledge and dedication to the medical field then led her to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, where she proudly received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree.

But Dr. Lubinsky's quest for excellence didn't stop there. She completed a rigorous residency in family medicine at St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown, PA, honing her skills and gaining invaluable experience in the comprehensive care of patients. Her commitment to staying at the forefront of medical advancements led her to obtain certification in wound care and hyperbaric medicine from the prestigious Hyperbaric Medical Society in South Carolina.

As a board-certified family physician and osteopathic manipulative medicine specialist, Dr. Lubinsky is the first point of contact for many seeking healthcare services. She possesses a unique ability to diagnose and treat a wide range of conditions, providing compassionate care to her patients. When necessary, she collaborates with specialists to ensure that her patients receive the best possible care for serious ailments.

One of Dr. Lubinsky's crowning achievements is her status as a Diplomate of the American Osteopathic Board of Family Physicians (AOBFP). This esteemed organization recognizes her expertise in delivering comprehensive primary care for patients of all ages and backgrounds, reaffirming her dedication to the well-being of her community.

Beyond her medical practice, Dr. Lubinsky is a successful author, having published "Overcoming Infertility: A Personal Perspective." This poignant book offers a deeply personal insight into the challenges and triumphs of infertility, narrated from the unique perspective of a medical professional. It guides readers through the journey from diagnosis to treatment options, shedding light on the emotional and physical experiences that accompany the process. Dr. Lubinsky's candid storytelling makes it an incredibly relatable and supportive resource for those grappling with infertility and their loved ones.

Committed to advancing her field, Dr. Lubinsky is an active member of the American Osteopathic Association and holds the distinguished title of Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. Her dedication to her patients, her innovative spirit, and her compassionate approach to healthcare have earned her the admiration and trust of her community.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, editorialteam@continentalwhoswho. com

SOURCE The Inner Circle