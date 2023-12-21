Hestia Insight Inc. Unveils Innovative Marketing Plan To Assist Emerging Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, NV, Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Hestia Insight Inc. (OTCQB: HSTA) ("Hestia Insight" and the“Company”) , a company focused on the development and operation of novel technologies and providing marketing, management, business, and capital markets advisory services to its clients, today announced the launch of its new marketing plan - a strategic initiative designed to empower emerging growth companies by integrating professional expertise, top-tier talent, and AI solutions.

Aligned with the Company's goal of leadership in business plan and pitch deck drafting and preparation, and investor outreach and training, the Company's new marketing plan initiative focuses on building and developing brands, attracting new customers and partners, and achieving success within the respective industries of its clients.

In response to the rapid evolution of AI technology, the Company emphasizes the importance of merging professional and talent resources with the goal of achieving excellence in product and service development.

The Company's global vision includes creating an international ecosystem where start-ups and emerging businesses may streamline their operations, while fostering innovation on a global scale.

Key features of the Company's marketing plan include comprehensive integration of professional consultancy, top-tier talent acquisition, and cutting-edge AI solutions to optimize brand development and attract customers and partners.

The Company remains committed to providing affordability to its clients, with the goal of ensuring that emerging growth companies have access to world-class resources without undue financial strain.

The Company's global ecosystem vision extends beyond borders, with its goal of creating an environment for start-ups and emerging businesses to collaborate and achieve success on an international scale.

"Edward Lee, CEO of Hestia Insight, stated,“We are thrilled to pave the way for a new era of opportunities for emerging growth companies. Our new Marketing Plan underscores our commitment to driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and facilitating success in the rapidly evolving international business landscape."

About Hestia Insight Inc.

Hestia Insight Inc. ("Hestia Insight" and the "Company") is focused primarily on the healthcare and biotech sectors through the Company's two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, Hestia Investments Inc. ("Hestia Investments"), and HSTA HEALTH INC. ("Hestia Health"). Hestia Investments provides strategic consulting, medical supply sales and marketing support, management, and capital markets advisory services for select micro, small and medium sized companies within the healthcare and biotech sectors. Hestia Health operates within the healthy food, beverage and wellness products industry and the smart vending machine industry. The Company is positioned to make strategic acquisitions of emerging growth companies with unique sciences and technologies. The Company intends to pursue the acquisition and development of healthcare related technologies in the healthcare and biotech sectors through acquisition, licensing, or joint ventures. The Company will also consider a third avenue of investing in certain technologies. The Company entered the healthcare sector to explore emerging healthcare technologies, especially growth companies that own and develop unique sciences and technologies.

For more information about Hestia Insight, please visit the Company's website:

Hestia Insight Investor Relations: href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" hestiainsigh

Facebook: Hestia Insight Inc.

LinkedIn: Hestia Insight Inc.

X(Twitter): @HestiaInsight

Hestia Insight is subject to the information and reporting requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), and, in accordance with the Exchange Act, the Company files periodic reports, documents, and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“Commission”) relating to our business, financial statements, and other matters. These filings are available to the public on the Commission's website at .

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future financial position, business strategy, plans and objectives, growth and profitability, growth strategy, liquidity and access to public markets, operating expense reduction, and trends in the industry in which the Company operates, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "estimates," "anticipates," or "believes" or the negative thereof or any variation thereon or similar terminology or expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from results proposed in such statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended November 30, 2022 and its other filings and submissions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Knopick

Tel: 702.793.4028

Email: ...