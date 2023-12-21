Petpace Health 2.0 Smart Dog Collar Is Now Available In Europe, Expanding Coverage Of Pet Health Monitoring Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) PetPace, the industry leader in pet health monitoring, proudly announces the expansion of its groundbreaking Health 2.0 smart dog collar to the UK and Europe.

BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PetPace, the industry leader in pet health monitoring, proudly announces the expansion of its groundbreaking Health 2.0 smart dog collar to the United Kingdom and Europe. This cutting-edge device, equipped with AI and veterinarian-developed machine learning technology, offers a holistic approach to monitoring a pet's health, ensuring pet owners across borders experience peace of mind for their dog's well-being. While the PetPace V1.0 collar was already distributed across Europe, the Health 2.0 collar brings significant new features, strong analytical functionality and global GPS.PetPace's Health 2.0 smart dog collar provides continuous health monitoring, early symptom detection, disease management, and GPS location tracking. This artificial intelligence-powered technology, based on over a decade of research and validated by leading research institutes and universities, measures all major vital signs and health-related biometrics. These include internal temperature, pulse, respiratory rate, heart rate variability (HRV), behavior, sleep quality, activity and posture, alongside a patent-pending pain indicator, health profile, wellness score, and workout intensity assessment.Until now, PetPace has only been available for sale in the United States. After gaining CE certification this past Fall, European consumers can now take advantage of PetPace's industry-leading health monitoring technology both inside and outside of the home using LTE technology, as well as track their pet's location using its built-in GPS.The Health 2.0 smart collar's patented technology allows pet owners to track trends and changes across a range of health indicators, providing early alerts to potential health issues so that owners can seek veterinary care before situations escalate.PetPace's expansion into the European market reflects its continual commitment to help pets live long and healthy lives around the globe. You can learn more about how PetPace is working to bring peace of mind to all dog owners through scientifically-backed technology here .*Subscription required; details here .About PetPaceOur mission is to help pets live a good, long, and healthy life. PetPace is composed of veterinarians, IoT professionals, engineers, algorithms experts, data specialists, and pet owners who founded the company in 2012. We continue to perform thorough research with top universities and research institutes worldwide to constantly improve our wearable technology abilities – to continue protecting the lives of our pets.

