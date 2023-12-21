Clyde Anderson Joins Ameris Bank As Director Of Community Lending

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bank is pleased to announce Clyde Anderson as director of Community Lending, effective December 18. In this newly created role, Anderson will be responsible for oversight of the bank's commitments to the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) and the Fair Lending programs.

"Clyde Anderson brings an extensive background in community development, government relations and the mortgage business," said Ameris Bank Chief Risk Officer Bill McKendry. "His experience aligns perfectly with our goal of enhancing our community lending solutions that provide financial peace of mind to our customers and communities."



Prior to joining Ameris, Anderson worked as an economic development consultant specializing in affordable housing initiatives in Metro Atlanta, including the implementation of the Neighborhood Stabilization Program in the city. He previously served as a commercial lender and a business and community engagement specialist with the Wisconsin Housing Economic Development Authority. He began his career as a mortgage banker with Home Banc where he earned recognition as the company's top banker.



Anderson holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Clark Atlanta University.



"I am pleased to join Ameris Bank and look forward to the significant impact our work will have on the communities we serve," Anderson said.

