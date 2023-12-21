Axcelead To Present At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TOKYO, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelead, Inc. today announced that Dr. Yoshinori Ikeura, President and CEO of Axcelead, Inc., will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference taking place January 8-11, 2024, in San Francisco, CA.
The presentation will take place on Wednesday, January 10th at 3:30 PM PST.
The live webcast
and replay can be found here for 30 days following conclusion of the presentation.
For more information at the P Healthcare Conference, please visit .
