Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALHAMBRA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH ), a leading provider-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that leadership is participating in the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, being held in San Francisco, on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, including a presentation at 1:30 p.m. PT.
The Company's presentation will be made available via webcast at the "Events" page of the Company's website: .
About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
ApolloMed is a leading provider-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.
Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and entities participating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center (CMMI) innovation models. For more information, please visit
.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Asher Dewhurst
[email protected]
SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.
MENAFN21122023003732001241ID1107644272
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.