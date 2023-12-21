Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP ) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural gas mineral and royalty interests in more than 127,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, before the market opens. Kimbell will also declare its fourth quarter 2023 distribution concurrent with this release. In conjunction with the earnings release, Kimbell has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern).
By Phone:
Dial 201-389-0869 at least 10 minutes before the call.
A replay will be available through February 28th by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13735463#.
By Webcast:
|
Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of
Kimbell's Investor Relations website. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.
A replay will be available shortly after the call.
About
Kimbell Royalty Partners
Kimbell (NYSE: KRP ) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in over 17 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 127,000 gross wells with over 49,000 wells in the Permian Basin.
To learn more, visit .
