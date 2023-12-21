Avista Posts Updated Corporate Responsibility Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest environmental, social and governance (ESG) information can be found at avistacorp .



SPOKANE, Wash., Dec. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Avista (NYSE: AVA) published its latest Corporate Responsibility report and other environmental, social and governance (ESG) information on its corporate website, avistacorp . The content reports on Avista's operations and includes commitments in four areas: environment, people, customers and communities, and ethical governance.

The latest report includes progress updates regarding Avista's aspirational goals for clean energy, for workplace Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity, for an aspirational goal related to Supplier Diversity, and the publication of Avista's current Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) 2022 Employer Information Report EEO-1 Consolidated Report. The website also provides links to Avista's continued reporting on a series of key ESG reporting frameworks and industry specific ESG disclosures and metrics that include new reports adhering to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and the American Gas Association (AGA) ESG and sustainability reporting frameworks.

“Avista's updated Corporate Responsibility report showcases recent examples and the latest data that demonstrates our company's longstanding commitment to corporate responsibility. Avista is committed to doing the right thing for our environment, our people, our customers and communities, along with our shareholders. Our business decisions are guided by integrity and our deeply rooted values,” said Avista CEO Dennis Vermillion.

Avista's Corporate Responsibility report and ESG disclosures can be found here and at avistacorp.

About Avista Corp.

Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 411,000 customers and natural gas to 377,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol“AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit

Avista Corp. and the Avista Corp. logo are trademarks of Avista Corporation.

