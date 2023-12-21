Wireless Innovation Forum Announces President's Award Winners, Welcomes New Board Of Directors Members At Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Forum welcomes three new board members, bestows Austin Egbert and Idan Raz with President's Awards at Annual Meeting

BEAVERTON, OR, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) announced today that they have bestowed this year's coveted President's Award to two recipients: Dr. Austin Egbert and Idan Raz at its Annual Meeting. In addition, the Forum welcomed Olivier Kirsch of Kereval, Sarvpreet Singh of Viavi Solutions, and Colby Harper of Pathfinder Wireless, to its Board of Directors.The President's Award is given to individuals in recognition of their sustained outstanding contributions in support of the Wireless Innovation Forum and its activities.Dr. Austin Egbert of Baylor University provided invaluable efforts and insights that substantially supported testing of AFC systems. In addition to his expert computer science capabilities that helped in the crafting of the WInnForum AFC testing program, he took on development of the actual test code for the AFC test harness for the shared 6 GHz band. Without Austin's critical contributions, the AFC testing framework would have taken much longer to develop and be ready to deploy.Idan Raz formerly of Airspan worked on developing a framework for certifying CBRS devices (CBSDs), which was crucial in getting CBRS off the ground with CBSDs tested and certified for operation with SASs. He worked tirelessly to develop CBSD test plans that test labs have been able to use to quickly and efficiently test CBSDs. He has also been one of the most active contributors to the CBRS committee.New board members were unanimously approved by Forum membership.Olivier Kirsch is currently Project Director of embedded systems activity within the Test engineering laboratory KEREVAL in Rennes. After almost 10 years in tactical radio development both in legacy radio and Software Defined Radio, in particular for the ESSOR Program, he joined KEREVAL to design and develop test solutions focused on interoperability and portability of radio platforms and waveforms. His extensive experience in Tactical radio, combined with the expertise of KEREVAL in the interoperability field for Health applications, has led to the development of an interoperability test bench for SDR Standards.Sarvpreet Singh, with Nordiasoft until 2019, is currently Product Manager for the SCA product line at VIAVI Solutions. In this role, he manages the SDR/SCA development program and works with the industry to facilitate the adoption of the technology. Previously, he worked for 12 years at the Fraunhofer Institute for Communication, Information Processing and Ergonomics (FKIE) in Germany where he held Research Scientist and Project Management roles. At FKIE, he contributed to the success of German Ministry of Defense's Software Defined Radio Development program and also to a Research Task Group on SDRs at the Science and Technology Organization of NATO. He has participated in the Wireless Innovation Forum for a number of years contributing to several Working Groups and is currently the Chair of the Steering Group for Software Defined Systems.Colby Harper is CEO of Pathfinder Wireless. Pathfinder and its partners are active contributors to multiple SDO's and consortia, with a focus on their intersection with the global wireless R&D ecosystem and spectrum regulatory landscape. Colby has led strategic wireless innovation, early and late-stage R&D, and operations in multiple sectors since the 2G-era. A specialist in adaptive real-time control of complex systems, Colby has served as a founding member of international standards/R&D initiatives and organizations. He has also contributed to telecommunications and technology policy plans and legislation. He is currently the Forum's 6th Generation Work Group Chair and the Board Audit Committee Chair.Continuing members include Manuel Uhm (AMD), Mark Gibson (Commscope), Naotaka Sato (Sony), Andrew Clegg (Google), Richard Bernhardt (WISPA), Prakash Moorut (Shure ), Paul Challoner (Ericsson), Alberto Quintana (Indra), Pierre Jean Muller (RED Technologies), Dawn Szelc (MITRE), Jean Philipe Delahaye (DGA), David Gurney (Motorola Solutions), Doug Knisely (Qualcomm), Max Solondz (Verizon), and Mark Adrat (Fraunhofer FKIE).The Board would like to extend gratitude to Ken Dingman (L3Harris) for his longtime service as Treasurer, as well as departing Board Members David Hagood (Cynosure), R. Muralidharan (Tata Advanced Systems), Eric Nicollet (Thales ), and Claude Belisle (Viavi Solutions).To learn more about the Forum visit . The Forum is supported by Platinum Sponsors Shure and Thales.

Stephanie Hamill

Wireless Innovation Forum

+1 970-290-9543

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube