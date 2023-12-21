USA Fibroid Centers Receive 2023 Best Of Georgia Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- USA Fibroid Centers , a leader in minimally invasive fibroid treatment, has been named a recipient of the 2023 Best of Georgia Awards by the Georgia Business Journal. This prestigious recognition, bestowed upon outstanding businesses across the state, highlights USA Fibroid Centers' dedication to exceptional patient care, innovative treatment solutions, and physician excellence.

“We are very honored to be recognized by the Georgia Business Journal and its readers," said Yan Katsnelson, M.D., Founder and CEO at USA Fibroid Centers. "This award reaffirms our commitment to providing women nationwide access to uterine fibroid embolization, recognized as the most successful minimally invasive fibroid treatment. We are proud of our team of dedicated physicians who prioritize individualized care and patient empowerment."

While the Best of Georgia Awards acknowledge USA Fibroid Centers' impact in the state, the organization's reach extends far beyond. With multiple locations nationwide, USA Fibroid Centers has become a national leader in fibroid care, offering hope and relief to countless women struggling with fibroids.

USA Fibroid Centers offers uterine fibroid embolization (UFE), a minimally invasive procedure that effectively shrinks fibroids without surgery or removal of the uterus. Fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that affect 70 to 80 percent of women, often accompanied by painful symptoms, including heavy bleeding, pelvic pain, abdominal bloating, and anemia. USA Fibroid Centers also provides consultations to help diagnose fibroids and/or provide second opinions on treatment. Their fibroid specialists use ultrasound or MRI to determine fibroid size and location, as well as lab tests and fibroid mapping to determine the best course of treatment.

UFE is performed at state-of-the-art outpatient centers by interventional radiologists at USA Fibroid Centers, who have been recognized numerous times for their deep commitment to patient care.

USA Fibroid Centers empower women to make informed decisions about their health and experience a better quality of life. All USA Fibroid Centers are accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, Inc., including the three locations in Atlanta, Decatur, Marietta, and Georgia.

For more information on fibroids and UFE, or to schedule a consultation call USA Fibroid Centers at 888-986-6103 or visit .

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive network of centers across nine states, principally in the Northeast, Midwest, Southeast and South. USA Fibroid Centers' mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit .

