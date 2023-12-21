(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MetaClinic Revolutionizes Healthcare Data Management and Collaboration. Innovative Platform Enhances Clinical Networks and Data Security

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MetaClinic, a pioneering healthcare technology company, has announced a breakthrough in medical data synchronization and collaboration. This innovative platform is set to transform how medical companies, clinics, and healthcare professionals manage, share, and utilize complex billing and healthcare data.

Revolutionizing Clinical Collaboration

MetaClinic's platform is designed to integrate Neurology and Neuropsychology, significantly improving outcomes and expanding clinical reach. This integration allows for seamless management of care and claims data across diverse communities, employing techniques previously unavailable in Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems.

Enhanced Network Synchronization

The platform ensures that every step of care and billing is up-to-date within a network. By preventing duplication and enhancing communication, MetaClinic's Departmental Workflows keep intake, scheduling, billing, and customer service departments perfectly synchronized.

Intelligent Data Collection and Security

MetaClinic brings intelligence to data collection with insights that track patient care plans, procedures, diagnoses, and more. The platform also addresses the critical need for data security, complying with HIPAA, ISO 27001, SOC2 TYPE II, and GDPR standards. With AES-256 and eCryptfs encryption, MetaClinic guarantees the highest level of data protection.

Empowering Healthcare Providers

MetaClinic's Personal Injury Billing and LOP Manager protect patients from surprise medical bills and streamline the billing process. The Data Exchange feature allows for efficient transfer and request of electronic health records, enhancing patient care and operational efficiency.

A Commitment to Security and Compliance

MetaClinic takes data security seriously, offering robust encryption and role-based access controls. This ensures that sensitive healthcare information remains secure and accessible only to authorized personnel.

Join the MetaClinic Network

Healthcare professionals are invited to discover how MetaClinic can transform their clinical operations and data management. By scheduling a consultation, they can explore the platform's capabilities and join a growing network of experts across the country.

About MetaClinic

Since 2016, MetaClinic has been at the forefront of healthcare technology, dedicated to improving clinical networks and data management. Built by a team of experts, MetaClinic continues to innovate and provide solutions that meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry.

