An Upward Battle, A Journey Of Hope, And Lessons Learned -Steve Levine's Life In Midstream

Every book has something to offer its readers, whether that is of a fictional genre or a non-fictional genre, from fantasy to current affairs. Memoirs and biographies are no exception to that rule, many becoming a source of inspiration and teaching significant lessons to the readers while others giving us an insight into a person's life. Similarly, Steve Levine shares the news of his autobiography's publication -Life in Midstream.



The book is a journey of loss, hope, resilience, and not giving up. The true story of a man now, in his later stages of life, trying to cope with the adversities of life. Steve Levine retells the story of how one ordinary day in his life brought an unexpected series of crises. But instead of losing himself in despair, he stood firm and found his way back up again.



Life in Midstream is a book of profound lessons of life, making a great impact on every reader with its fresh perspective on mental health issues. Coping with traumatic loss, grieving for a time lost to the hardships of life, and finding hope and eventually oneself after a long battle are some of the themes discussed in the book, which are often shied away from. Guiding people to find their own sense of purpose in life, he made his aim in life to help anyone who was in a similar situation as him.



About the Author:

Steve Levine is a sixty-nine-year-old American author. Facing a lot of difficulties in life, some minor while others devastating, he opted to share them with people around the world to give them hope and motivation. Losing his home, his job, and his family all at once made him realize the importance of several other things in life as well as the role people played in his good and bad times.

He worked as a freelancer, contractor, and permanent employee in the renovation industry for the better part of his life. Having experience in the industry, he has organized many training sessions to guide others who are new.



