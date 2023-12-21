The Wait Is Over:“Life In Midstream” By Steve Levine Available For Readers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / --



The touching story“Life in Midstream,” by Steve Levine, follows a 69-year-old man who loses his job and changes his life. The story explores human suffering and resilience in the face of financial hardships, family strife, and mental illness.

As a seasoned professional, the protagonist faces the uncertainties of a constantly changing life when unemployed. He falls deeper into despair as he struggles to cope with job loss and family breakup. He also faces mounting debt, financial issues, and the heartbreaking decision to sell his much-loved house.



The protagonist's inner struggles, including her undiagnosed bipolar disorder, are skillfully captured despite external pressures. The pages tell a gripping story of highs and lows, triumphs and setbacks, giving readers a candid and unbiased view of life on Earth.

“Life in Midstream” celebrates human tenacity and inspires. The story shows that hope transcends motivation, even in the darkest times. The author beautifully depicts a man who overcomes ordinary obstacles to become a symbol of resilience.

This book gives hope to those in difficult times by showing that success is possible against all odds. This deeply personal and emotionally charged journey offers readers the struggles of an optimistic human being. It conveys the profound message that life is full of challenges but also shapes us into strong individuals.



The captivating story shows that everyone faces challenges, regardless of age or background. The world is unpredictable, but we should keep going because we know there is light at the end of the tunnel, even in the worst of times.

As they read“Life in Midstream,” readers will relate to the middle-aged protagonist and his struggles, helping them navigate the emotional terrain. The story emphasizes that life tests us all. Never give up on your dreams, even if the story ends uncertain.



Stevie Levine's varied flooring industry experiences demonstrate his adaptability and perseverance. Levine managed his father's flooring stores, worked at Lees Carpets, and served in the United States Navy.

His rise through manufacturing, distribution, and certification as an independent floor covering inspector showed his industry knowledge. Levine has made a smooth transition to other industries despite the closure of the family retail business.

“Life in Midstream” chronicles Levine's journey and his in-depth knowledge of the flooring industry. He is a certified independent floor covering inspector with extensive experience evaluating flooring installations and products.



