The Great American Business Show: A Small Business Expo Announces Date For 2024

The B2B event for Small Businesses in United States covering Finance, Marketing, Franchise, Health & Beauty, Ecommerce, Supply chain & Logistics and Development

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Great American Business Show is set to take place on May 22nd and 23rd, 2024 in Las Vegas. This event is a celebration of diversity and inclusion, offering a wealth of knowledge and inspiration to anyone looking to start or expand a small business in the United States.Education, Motivation, and Opportunity Await:The Great American Business Show is a preeminent platform where entrepreneurs, small business owners and professionals seeking to thrive in the American business landscape can showcase their ventures. Attendees will have access to:World-Class Suppliers: An array of various suppliers showcasing products and services for today's enterprises would be showcased.Masterclasses & Workshops: Attendees can gain valuable insights through informative sessions led by experts on critical topics such as finance and investment strategies..Expert Keynote Speakers: Renowned keynote speakers who have achieved notable success will inspire the audience.After-Show Party: Lively networking opportunities like the after-show party offer a chance to connect.Speed Networking: Connect with potential collaborators and partners in fast-paced networking sessions.VIP Lounge: The event also provides an exclusive VIP lounge for experiencing the conference in style and meeting prominent figures from diverse industries."Shark-Tank" Style Pitch Sessions: Entrepreneurs can pitch their innovative ideas to a panel of experts, akin to the popular TV show "Shark Tank."Press Lounge: Members of the media can access the dedicated press lounge for interviews and coverage.Comprehensive Agenda:The event agenda is brimming with diverse categories that attendees are able to source from such as;Finance & Investment Expo,E-Comm, Retail & Wholesale Live,Small Business Marketing Show,Supply Chain & Logistics Expo,Entrepreneurial Development Summit,Health and Beauty,Future of Franchise Show."The Great American Business Show celebrates the most promising Main Street small businesses and startups while fostering diversity and inclusion, in the business world" said John Richard, the Event Director. "It connects new brands with established leaders and fast-tracks growth."The 2024 Great American Business Show in Las Vegas this May is gearing up to provide a valuable boost to hard-working founders and innovators. By facilitating networking, idea-sharing, and direct access to established executives and investors, the event strives to nurture up-and-coming Main Street businesses and catalyze meaningful growth. The B2B event would spotlight diverse products, services, and business concepts from dynamic entrants with fresh thinking and untapped talent. From local shops to emerging ecommerce ventures, this event aspires to provide practical guidance, potential partnerships, and inspiration to take passionate entrepreneurs to the next level on their journey.Free Admission for Small Business Owners and Professionals:In a commitment to support small businesses, attendance is free for small business owners and professionals. It's a unique opportunity to access the knowledge and resources necessary for success.Booth Spaces Available:For those looking to showcase their products and services, booth spaces are available. The event serves as a platform for people to connect with a broad and engaged audience in the business world especially in the Small Business community.Join us at The Great American Business Show and be part of a groundbreaking event that champions diversity, fosters inclusion, and empowers small businesses across America.For more information and to secure your spot, visit .

