Walk this Way, Charlie Walk

Walk this Way: Charlie Walk Interviews Founder of Torch'd Isaac Boots

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a recent episode of the Walk this Way Podcast, host Charlie Walk has an enlightening conversation with Isaac Boots, a multifaceted individual famous for his remarkable career as a choreographer and fitness guru. Isaac shares his journey with Charlie, highlighting how he rose to global stardom by training several pop icons. The podcast delves further into Isaac's personal life, and he reveals his secret to success, which he refers to as the 'STAR CHIP.' This incredible tool played a crucial role in laying the foundation for his future accomplishments, enabling him to uncover his authentic self at an early age. The two identify the STAR CHIP and delve deep into Isaac's life to better understand its power and reach, revealing riveting insights into how he became the celebrated figure that we all know and love today.

Charlie Walk is veteran in the music industry, and his latest project, Walk This Way, is proof of his sheer talent. As a podcast host, Charlie has an innate ability to draw in listeners with his infectious passion for music and desire to learn more. Walk This Way is not just any podcast; it is a space where diverse voices come together to explore a wide range of topics in the music industry. Charlie's approach is both informative and engaging, making even the most niche subjects accessible for his listeners. What sets this podcast apart is its ability to bring in guest speakers from various fields, creating a platform for unique and thought-provoking conversations. If you're looking for a podcast that feeds your love for music and intellectual curiosity, then Walk This Way is the perfect addition to your listening list.

Charlie Walk and Isaac Boots have a long-standing history together. In fact, they initially met while working with major pop star,Ariana Grande. Interestingly, both Charlie and Isaac had a deep-rooted belief that Ariana was destined to become the biggest star in the world. During their interview, Isaac delights Charlie with a revelation about his deep love for dancing. "I came out dancing out of my mom's womb," he shares. He goes on to explain how, despite growing up poor and never being able to afford dance classes, he taught himself to dance by studying Madonna videos. So, in a way, Madonna acted as Isaac's first dance coach. Moved purely by his passion and drive, Isaac explains how he has always worked from his gut.

Isaac Boots recounts to Charlie Walk the remarkable journey that took him from dancing to Madonna music videos to becoming a successful performer. He reveals that he only found his true calling in high school, during an after-school program that felt like home. With a strong desire to escape his circumstances, he knew that his only hope lay in his passion for dance. With just 30 dollars in his pocket and no place to stay, he moved to New York and took up residence illegally on his friend's dorm floor. It was this tenacity that enabled him to pursue his dreams and perform on Broadway for over a decade. Little did he know that his start in the industry would come from meeting a young Ariana Grande, setting him on the path to greatness.

Isaac Boots then grew to found Torch'd and continues to preach the importance of consistent movement to Charlie Walk. As a former dancer, he understands the value of showing up every day, even if it's just for five minutes. He explains that there are no days off in the studio and that every week, he and his fellow dancers would perform eight shows, each requiring a different level of physical ability. With Torch'd, he hopes to create a space where people of all fitness levels can come together and make a difference in their health and wellness. Through consistent effort and dedication, anyone can achieve their goals and improve their overall wellbeing.

Isaac Boots ends the Walk this Way with motivation for listeners, stating“pull up. Look in the mirror, slap yourself in the face. Say I'm a star and really locate and investigate what your passion is. If you don't have passion, if you don't really nurture that passion, you won't have success. That's what it has to be.”

For those seeking inspiration, it can be challenging to find a reliable source to turn to. Thankfully, Charlie Walk's Walk this Way podcast offers a treasure trove of great interviews with successful people from a wide range of backgrounds. From entrepreneurs to medical professionals to creatives, there's sure to be an episode that speaks to your interests and goals. With 25 episodes already available, this podcast is the perfect go-to for anyone looking to learn something new while on the go. Harness the wisdom and experience shared on each episode for both personal and professional growth. Don't hesitate, start listening to Charlie Walk's Walk this Way podcast today and see for yourself the motivating impact it can have on your life.

