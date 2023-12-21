Utobo Recognized Among Top 20 AI Startups At AI Dev World 2023, Santa Clara.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetworkMOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Utobo , an AI startup based in Silicon Valley, has been recognized among the Top 20 AI Startups at the recently concluded AI Dev World 2023 conference. The company, offering a simple and affordable alternative to established online course creation platforms like Kajabi, Teachable, and Thinkific, is making its mark in the knowledge economy industry.Raj Sahu, CEO of Utobo, shared the company's achievement at the Top 20 AI Startups for 2023. "Being part of AI Dev World 2023 was a significant opportunity for us to showcase our contributions to the AI and machine learning sectors," said Sahu. The event was held on October 25-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, and online on November 1-2.Jonathan Pasky, Executive Producer & Co-Founder of DevNetwork, commented on utobo's impact, stating,“utobo is a great example of the newest AI & Machine Learning technologies now allowing developers, engineers, and professionals to build upon the burgeoning AI/ML industry. Today's digital economy increasingly runs on systems needing increased data and intelligence.”Utobo's platform caters to individuals and small businesses embarking on their online educational journey. It simplifies creating, marketing, and selling online courses, emphasizing user-friendly, AI-driven personalization.With a global user base spanning over 50 countries, Utobo demonstrates its widespread appeal and effectiveness. The platform enables creators and educators to monetize their skills and knowledge through online courses and digital products, offering comprehensive features for course creation, marketing, sales, and payment processing.Continuing to evolve, Utobo is committed to democratizing education and entrepreneurship through technology. The company aims to redefine how knowledge is shared and monetized in the age of AI, planning to introduce more AI-driven features and expand its global presence.Utobo's growth and dedication to innovation highlight its significant role in the e-learning and entrepreneurial sectors, contributing to the future of the knowledge economy.

