(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Robin Hills, CEO, Ei4Change, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview

The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story

The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Impact Company

The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-The Power Of Video

Robin Hills, CEO, Ei4Change, joins other and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

- Andrew JacobSAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Andy“Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Robin Hills , CEO, Ei4Change for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Robin Hills joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About Ei4ChangeAt Ei4Change, we are highly specialised in training, personal development and coaching with expertise in emotional intelligence, positive psychology and neuroscience.Recognised internationally as specialists in emotional intelligence, Ei4Change tailors blended learning through workshops and coaching offering valuable, accredited online courses, that will create a positive change in your life.We have experience of working at all levels within organisations to align people and enhance the interpersonal and intrapersonal skills that lead to improvements in performance inside and outside of work.Ei4Change develops emotional intelligence to help people get alignment and more rewarding engagement from their work.We are not limited to one way of thinking, which empowers us to apply emotional intelligence in broader contexts, sharing ideas and best practice that really work.Robin Hills joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Robin Hills discusses the newest offerings of Ei4Change, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Robin Hills joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive seriesAndy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says,“The interview with Robin Hills was amazing. The success of Ei4Change is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Robin Hills on the video series.Andy Jacob says,“It's the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world's leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Ei4Change. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Robin Hills who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Robin Hills”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO's and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO's making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Andrew Jacob

DotCom Magazine

+1 602-909-9890

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Robin Hills, CEO, Ei4Change, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview