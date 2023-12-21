Diplomatic Shifts: The U.S.-Venezuela Prisoner Exchange

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States' release of Alex Saab, a key figure linked to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, marks a pivotal shift in U.S.-Venezuela relations.



Saab, a Colombian financier, was exchanged for ten American citizens in a notable prisoner swap.



The Americans, including Eyvin Hernández, Jerrel Kenemore, Joseph Cristella, Savoi Wright, and former Green Berets Luke Denman and Airan Berry, had faced imprisonment in Venezuela.



Denman and Berry, specifically, were jailed since May 2020, accused of participating in a failed coup against Maduro.



This exchange sheds light on Saab's previously undisclosed cooperation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA in 2018.



He reportedly disclosed information about bribes within the Venezuelan regime.



Maduro's government had slammed Saab's arrest as a wrongful "kidnapping" by Cabo Verde authorities, alleging torture and unjust detention.







The deal also includes the expected release of 20 Venezuelan political prisoners, such as civil society leader Roberto Abdul, highlighting a potential shift toward democratic processes in Venezuela.



These releases come ahead of Venezuela's presidential elections next year, symbolizing possible political thawing.



The prisoner swap follows the U.S.'s October decision to relax certain sanction against Venezuela.



This decision was a response to Maduro's steps toward more transparent election processes.



The swap is part of a larger U.S. strategy aimed at fostering competitive Venezuelan elections in 2024.



Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer, U.S. security officials, led the negotiations with Qatar's support, known for mediating global conflicts like the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.



This development has elicited mixed responses globally.



Some view it as a positive move towards better U.S.-Venezuela relations, while others see it as a deviation from justice.



It underscores the complexities and nuances of international diplomacy and strategic negotiation in global politics.

MENAFN21122023007421016031ID1107644212