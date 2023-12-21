Uruguay’S Crossroads: Approving U.S. Military Bases

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's parliament has ratified a defense agreement with the United States focusing on mutual support in defense logistics.



The Uruguayan Senate approved this deal on December 19. The agreement, known as US-UY-01, originated on March 29, 2000.



Since it lacked parliamentary endorsement, it needed a new approval in 2012.



For a decade, this agreement remained unapproved. It outlines support for military base operations and logistical aid.



This includes unforeseen deployments and supply needs. In 2012, the construction of a military barrack in Durazno by the Uruguayan Army, supported by the U.S., was stopped.



This led to a renewed agreement, US-UY-02. However, it faced objections and was never passed.



In 2022, Defense Minister Javier García resubmitted the 2012 agreement for approval. This was after attending a defense conference in Brasilia.







González highlights two key aspects of the agreement. It focuses on base operations and potential unexpected constructions.



This suggests a clear intent for U.S. operations in Uruguay. The agreement includes a broad range of logistical support and services.



Historically, U.S. forces have operated in Uruguay , like during the 2005 IV Summit of the Americas.



The U.S. Southern Command's interest in Latin America, especially in counteracting Chinese influence, prompts questions about the operations' secrecy.

Uruguay's strategic location is a key area

Uruguay's deputy secretary of international relations noted that any base setup would need parliamentary approval.



This acknowledgment shows that base discussions are ongoing. Uruguay's strategic location near major South American countries makes it a key area.



It serves as a significant point for South Atlantic and Falkland Islands strategies.



The Senate's nod, awaiting the House of Representatives' confirmation, could justify future U.S. troop movements and base usage in Uruguay.



González Guyer emphasizes that this might align Uruguay with U.S. foreign policy interests. Such an alignment could impact its national sovereignty.

