(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Every year, AirHelp, a passenger advocacy group, reviews over 4,000 airports, ranking them on punctuality, navigation, dining, and shopping.



This process identifies the best and worst airports globally. The latest analysis includes feedback from more than 15,800 passengers.



This year, four Brazilian airport rank in the top 10 worldwide. These are in Recife, Brasília, Belém, and Belo Horizonte.



Japan also stands out with three airports on the list. However, the United States has none in the top 10. Only Minneapolis, Seattle, and Detroit appear in the top 50.



The report shows Muscat International Airport in Oman as the best. Following it are Recife-Guararapes International and Cape Town International.



European airports have a modest presence, with Bilbao Airport in Spain leading in Europe.







On the other hand, Atlanta's airport ranks 55th, and New York's JFK and La Guardia are further down.



This shows the variety in quality and services among global airports. Tomasz Pawliszyn, CEO of AirHelp, reminds us that good travel experiences depend on both airlines and airports.



Finally, the report lists the ten least-performing airports. Banjarmasin Syamsudin Noor International in Indonesia ranks as the worst.



Brazil and Japan Boast Most of the World's Top Airports. This list helps travelers understand what to expect and encourages airports to improve.

The 10 Best Airports in the World

10. Amami Airport, Japan (ASJ)



9. Tokyo Narita International Airport, Japan (NRT)



8. Tancredo Neves International Airport of Belo Horizonte, Brazil (CNF)



7. Belém/Val-de-Cans International Airport, Brazil (BEL)



6. Osaka Itami International Airport, Japan (ITM)



5. Doha Hamad International Airport, Qatar (DOH)



4. Brasília International Airport – President Juscelino Kubitschek, Brazil (BSB)



3. Cape Town International Airport, South Africa (CPT)



2. Recife/Guararapes–Gilberto Freyre International Airport, Brazil (REC)



1. Muscat International Airport, Oman (MCT)

The 10 Worst Airports in the World

10. Halim Perdanakusuma International Airport, Indonesia (HLP)



9. Marseille Provence Airport, France (MRS)



8. Sofia Airport, Bulgaria (SOF)



7. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)



6. Denpasar International Airport, Bali (DPS)



5. Nikola Tesla Airport of Belgrade (BEG)



4. Humberto Delgado Airport of Lisbon, Portugal (LIS)



3. London Gatwick Airport, United Kingdom (LGW)



2. Malta International Airport (MLA)



1. Banjarmasin Syamsudin Noor International Airport, Indonesia (BDJ)

