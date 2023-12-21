Anthem Biosciences Launches Veeva Vault Quality For Greater Efficiency And Compliance

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BANGALORE, INDIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 December 2023 - Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Anthem Biosciences, a rapidly expanding contract research and innovation service provider (CRISP), has successfully implemented Veeva Vault Quality across all its manufacturing and research operations. With Veeva Vault QualityDocs and Veeva Vault Training, Anthem Biosciences will streamline content management and GxP training on a single platform.'Veeva emerged as the best solution for us, bringing together quality processes, content, and data on a single cloud platform,' stated Ravi Kalla, head, IT and process automation (OT) at Anthem Biosciences. 'A complex process workflow can be designed, configured, and delivered within two weeks, demonstrating the flexibility of the Vault platform. Achieving a successful Veeva Vault Quality launch in just four weeks represents a significant leap for us toward real-time visibility, operational efficiency, and GxP compliance.'Anthem Biosciences will use Veeva Vault Quality to build a strong quality systems foundation to centrally manage and automate processes. With a unified system, Anthem Biosciences can now facilitate seamless collaboration with internal stakeholders, business partners, and suppliers. Vault Quality enables transparency to better share information with its customers, auditors, and regulatory agencies. This ensures the highest standards of quality and compliance, fostering trust and confidence across key stakeholders.'We are excited to achieve this milestone to advance Anthem Biosciences digital quality transformation,' said Varadarajan Srinivasan, general manager, Veeva Vault Quality India. 'Veeva Vault Quality will provide a connected quality foundation, and support the team in their end-to-end processes for greater visibility and control.'The Vault Quality Suite includes Vault QMS , Vault QualityDocs , Vault Training , Veeva Vault Validation Management , Veeva Vault Station Manager , Veeva LearnGxP , and Veeva Vault LIMS to automate and harmonize quality processes globally. In the coming year, the company is also expected to go live with Veeva Vault QMS , completing the full adoption process.For more on Veeva Vault Quality Suite, visit: veeva/VaultQualityConnect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin/company/veeva-systems-apacHashtag: #Veeva #VeevaSystems #Healthcare #LifeSciences #Cloud #Quality

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

