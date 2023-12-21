J & K Poised To Emerge As India's Major Tourist Destination: LG

“In J&K, red tape has been replaced with red carpet for industries. We are offering opportunities in various fields of food processing, vegetables, bakery production and nutraceuticals. GI certification will help investors to create global brands and create international standards of food safety and quality,” the LG said.

He was addressing a gathering after inaugurating Jammu Kashmir Food Processing and Wellness Conclave here on Thursday. On the occasion, J&K SICOP and Apollo Hospital exchanged land deed for setting up of Apollo Hospital in the region.

Sinha welcomed the industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders from hospitality, wellness & food processing sectors to explore investment opportunities and foster collaboration during the two-day conclave, organized by J&K Trade Promotion Ogranization.

He said the exchange of land deed with Apollo Hospital today will pave the way for one of the biggest players in the health sector to formally start the ground work in the Union Territory.



“It will boost the healthcare system and enhance opportunities for employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship,” he added.

The LG highlighted the key initiatives of the administration to facilitate industrial growth and transform J&K into the fastest growing and most preferred investment destination.



“Jammu Kashmir is on a mission to accelerate all-round development. The captivating meadows, verdant land, serene lakes, green mountains, the clean environment and eternal scenery offers incredible destinations for all kinds of travelers and attractive opportunities for investors,” he said.

He said the two-day conclave is a testimony to the commitment of his administration to showcase the strength and potential of Jammu Kashmir in diverse sectors.

“J&K ranks first in the production of Apple, Walnut, Almond and Saffron. It is known as the fruit bowl of India. The immense potential in the food processing sector will be able to reduce wastage, transform the fortune of fruit growers and become one of the key drivers of economic growth,” he added.

At the conclave, Sinha also shared the unprecedented growth recorded in the tourism sector over the last few years.

He said the UT administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has placed special emphasis on infrastructural development to stimulate rapid tourism growth and to ensure investors derive maximum benefit from the emerging opportunities in the hospitality sector.

“Tourism sector has been provided industry status to eliminate investment barriers, ensure incentives and facilitate allied business activities. I am confident Jammu Kashmir is poised to emerge as India's major tourist destination,” he added.

The LG said the tourism trend indicates that growth in the medical tourism and wellness industry will lead to employment generation, high productivity for the local economy and overall prosperity for the sector.

“We offer the best incentives and a supportive environment for the expansion of businesses and industries. J&K is also determined to become number one in Ease of Doing Business. I invite industry leaders to invest in the UT of Jammu Kashmir and contribute to J&K's developmental journey,” he added.

'Enthusiasm For VBSY A Symbol Of Aspirational J&K'

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that in the last four years his administration made collective efforts for better education facilities, better health facilities, cleanliness in villages, and better road and communication connectivity in rural areas to realize economic development and bridge the rural-urban gap.

Sinha made these remarks while addressing a public gathering at the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mahal Shah Panchayat, here on Thursday. He also laid the foundation stone for 50-bedded Ayush integrated hospital at Ghagwal. The Hospital will provide Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathic healthcare facilities to the people.

“Common man is in the forefront of the collective effort, targeting 100% saturation in every flagship scheme and charting new pathways for Viksit Bharat. I believe Participatory governance can reduce disparities and change the fate of every village and locality, the LG said.

He said the enthusiasm of all sections of society towards Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is also a symbol of Aspirational Jammu Kashmir which has complete faith in responsiveness of the government to mitigate all the challenges.

The LG shared the efforts of UT Administration to promote inclusive development and to remove developmental imbalances in Jammu Kashmir.

“In the last four years, collective efforts of Administration, elected representatives and the people have enabled better education facilities, better health facilities, cleanliness in villages, better road and communication connectivity in rural areas to realize economic development and bridge the rural-urban gap,” he said.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, Sinha said his administration is committed to safeguard the rights of weaker section of society and ensure that the benefits of the development reach every household.

“100% saturation of all schemes, fulfilment of basic needs of every family, improved standard of living of all citizens will enhance the inherent potential of the society, productivity and propel employment generation and prosperity,” he said.

The LG impressed upon the PRI members, political leaders, youth and officials of district administration to discharge their responsibility towards the society and ensure that no beneficiary is left behind.

