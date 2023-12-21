Friday Essay: 'What Else Should I Lose To Survive?' The Young Writers Living And Dying In Gaza

Author: Jesse Boylan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) These are messages sent to me via Facebook Messenger from a 24-year-old Palestinian writer, Abdallah Aljazzar, who, along with more than 2 million other Gazans, is spending his days just trying to survive.

While Gaza is under attack from Israel, Abdallah spends most days trying to secure food for the rest of his family, 30 of whom are living together under the same roof in the southern city of Rafah.

Abdallah with his siblings during this war. Abdallah Aljazzar, CC BY

Abdallah and I were paired together through We Are Not Numbers , an online platform that celebrates and sheds light on Palestinian stories by linking mentors around the world with a new generation of Palestinian writers from Gaza, the West Bank and the diaspora.

We Are Not Numbers was founded in 2015 by the American journalist, Pam Bailey, who I met when we both travelled to Gaza in March 2009 with the US feminist grassroots peace organisation, CODEPINK.

Bailey enlisted the help of Dr Ramy Abdu, chairman of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, (who also provided office space), Refaat Alareer, professor of English literature at Gaza's Islamic University, (who helped train the students), and Ahmed Alnaouq, a journalist and human rights worker, whose story about the death of his brother, Ayman, in the 2014 war inspired the project.

To resist the erasure of Palestinian lives, they believed, a more nuanced and personal view of everyday life was needed. It needed to be told by Palestinians in their own words.

After eight years, the project has published more than 1100 stories by 350 contributors with the assistance of 150 mentors. These stories traverse joy and humour, rage and sorrow, covering topics such as everyday life and love under Israeli occupation; loss, grief, and recovery from war; the return of Palestinian prisoners; individual aspirations to become journalists, doctors, astronomers, or musicians, and so much more.

Refaat Alareer. We are Not Numbers

Even now, during the current conflict, writers in Gaza are continuing to tell their stories, despite their very real fear that they might die.

In early December, one of the project's founders, Refaat Alareer , was killed in an Israeli attack . An acclaimed poet, he died in Gaza City, along with his brother and sister and four of her children.

'If I must die'

Refaat had posted a poem on his X social media account, titled“If I must die” on November 2. Since his death, this poem has been shared thousands of times around the world. He wrote, in part:

I recently watched a video of Refaat , a father of six children, speaking to a Ted X audience in Shujaiya, Gaza, about the power of storytelling, about the power of words. He said:

Refaat, a professor of comparative literature , had published his own writing in places such The New York Times, and edited Gaza Writes Back (2014), an anthology of short stories by young Palestinian writers and co-edited Gaza Unsilenced (2015), a collection of essays, reportage, images, and poetry.

Heartbreakingly, four We are Not Numbers writers have been killed in Gaza during this conflict, so far. Palestinian health officials estimate that, since October 7, when Hamas attacked southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, almost 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli air and ground forces, and around 300 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank.

On November 24th, just before the temporary ceasefire began, Mohammed Zaher Hamo , an aspiring journalist, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, along with his father and brothers. In an article published in July, Mohammed described writing the script for, and acting in, a play at the Islamic University in Gaza, and the joy of bringing his family to see his work. The performance was interrupted by an Israeli bombing nearby. He wrote:

Screenshot of a tribute to Mohammed Zaher Hamo on the project website. We are Not Numbers.

Yousef Maher Dawas , a student of psychoanalysis, was killed on October 14. Yousef wrote a moving article earlier this year describing how the trees in his family's orchard –“trees that used to bear the fruit of olives, oranges, clementines, loquat, guavas, lemons and pomegranates” – were destroyed by an Israeli bombing in 2022.

Mahmoud Alnaouq , another brother of the project's co-founder Ahmed Alnaouq, was killed on October 20th. A talented writer, Mahmoud worked as an outreach officer at the think-tank Pal-Think for Strategic Studies . He had just been given a masters scholarship to study in Australia.

In a 2019 article published on We are Not Numbers , Mahmoud wrote about an aspiring Gazan singer, Hashem. Gaza, said Hashem,

Huda Al-Sosi , a mother of two and part of the newest cohort of writers in the project, was dedicated to learning the art and craft of writing and studied it passionately. In a tribute to her published on the project website, Huda is described as having“boundless compassion and selflessness [that] left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to cross her path.”

Palestinians salvage their belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday, Dec. 13. Hatem Ali/AP

White, silver or gold?

I am an artist who uses expanded documentary techniques – video, photography, sound and writing – to address social and environmental justice issues, such as climate change and the legacy of nuclear testing programs. I have always believed in the capacity of art to reach people in ways that other forms of information may not.

I travelled in and out of Gaza three times in 2009 and had always imagined going back. I had made long-lasting friendships with people there, most of whom have now left to pursue their dreams abroad.

I first got involved in We Are Not Numbers in 2021 and have worked with six different writers as a mentor. I help them shape their stories through spelling, grammar, and structure, but mostly I just support them to document and tell their stories in the ways they know best.

During this conflict, I have been in contact with three writers involved in the project: Abdallah Aljazzar , who grew up in Rafah and studied English language and literature at al-Azhar University. Habiba Masood , a medical student from Jabaliya, and Aya Alghazzawi , an English language teacher for the Palestinian Ministry of Education in Gaza.

Habiba Masood. We are Not Numbers

Last week, Habiba – who is currently sheltering with 26 other people in a small house in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza – told me,“I feel helpless. I keep thinking about what I could be doing now if I was in my home, in my bed.”

Would it help, I asked her, to imagine a normal day of life if this wasn't going on?

She responded in a voice message on WhatsApp:

Unable to stay in the impossible imagination, Habiba broke into the reality of the situation.

Habiba described having arguments with her fiancé about what colour they should make their new kitchen: white, silver, or gold.“We won't have to choose now about the rest of the decorations and the furniture of the house,” she said.

Then she went back to the story:

Habiba ended by saying:

“I am not a number'

My most recent conversations with Abdallah over the past couple of weeks have been about how he and his family are preparing to resettle – either back in their bombed neighbourhood in Rafah, or through forced exile in the Sinai desert, (many have claimed the Israeli Government is considering the latter move).

In a piece that Abdallah wrote for We are Not Numbers called "Packing for exile” he said

Abdallah Aljazzar. We Are Not Numbers

Aya, meanwhile, dreams of getting a master's degree.“ I don't want to die now,” she says.“I am not a number.”

Aya is sheltering in the south, as instructed by Israel.

In Frames of War , American scholar, Judith Butler, asks a central question“who counts as human? Whose lives count as lives? And, finally, what makes for a grievable life?”

How is what is happening now framing some lives as grievable and others as not?

Palestinians mourn their relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, at the hospital in Rafah, Gaza, Tuesday, December 12. Fatima Shbair/AP

A poem by one of the We Are Not Numbers writers Shahd Safi, called“October 6”, powerfully describes the loss of daily life, the joy of studying literature and the yearning to return to it. It was published on December 3, 2023.