INETCO Appoints Industry Veterans To Board Of Directors Ushering In New Era Of Growth

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / INETCO - the real-time fraud prevention platform trusted by financial institutions globally - has appointed Peter Sweers and Matt Dion to its Board of Directors as it prepares for its next stage of significant growth.

"We are thrilled to have Peter and Matt join INETCO's Board of Directors," said Bijan Sanii, Founder and CEO of INETCO. Peter's expertise in leading global financial services organizations, and Matt's exceptional record of driving revenue growth and shareholder value will be instrumental as INETCO embarks on its next phase of growth. I would also like to thank Mercedes DeLuca and John O'Hara for their years of dedicated service and valuable contributions to the board."

Peter Sweers is the former Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operations Officer for Interac Corp. He has a 30-year track record of executing strategies for complex and innovative technology within financial and global services organizations, including as Head of Banking and Global Wealth at CGI, and SVP Systems Development in Retail Banking at ScotiaBank.

"INETCO's real-time visibility into the entire transaction journey to prevent fraud using advanced AI is a unique differentiator," said Sweers. "The INETCO platform has been deployed by leading financial institutions and payment processors globally, and I look forward to working with the Board and Leadership team to propel continued growth for the organization."

Matt Dion helped grow Crystal Decisions from $10 million to over $300 million as a key member of the executive team, eventually driving over $22 billion in shareholder value. As VP Marketing at Apparent Networks, he repositioned the company which was subsequently acquired by Bain Capital, and at Elastic Path he rebranded and repositioned the company through several pivots, creating one of the most recognized global brands in ecommerce. Matt's experience as a board member includes 90 Degree Software (Microsoft) and Active State (Sophos), where he played a key role in both exits.

"With the fusion of fraud and advanced cyber-attacks on payment systems, financial institutions are losing billions annually," said Dion. "INETCO is solving a large and urgent problem, and I am honoured to join the INETCO Board to advance the organization's strategic vision during its scale-up."

INETCO protects payment systems from fraud and advanced cyber-attacks in real time. With complete visibility into the entire end-to-end transaction journey, INETCO identifies and prevents fraud with surgical precision before attacks can be carried out. INETCO is trusted by leading financial institutions and payment processors globally to protect their assets and their customers. For more information, visit

