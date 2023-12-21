AI-Enhanced MQTT Experience: EMQ's MQTTX 1.9.7 Unveils AI-Driven Copilot

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) MORGAN HILL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2023 / EMQ , the pioneer of the world's leading open-source MQTT messaging platform EMQX, proudly announces its latest milestone - MQTTX 1.9.7. This new release of the MQTT 5.0 client tool introduces MQTTX Copilot, a state-of-the-art AI-powered MQTT assistant. Representing a significant advancement in user interaction and convenience, MQTT Copilot is an AI assistant intricately designed to enhance user understanding and utilization of MQTT and EMQX through intuitive support.

With MQTTX Copilot, using MQTTX and EMQX becomes more accessible than ever. It streamlines testing MQTT connections, publishing and subscribing to topics, debugging, and developing MQTT applications and brokers, thereby enriching the overall MQTT experience.

Key Features of MQTTX Copilot:

OpenAI GPT Models Integration: Powered by OpenAI's GPT models, MQTTX Copilot ensures a seamless user experience. Users can configure their OpenAI API key in the MQTTX settings to fully harness the capabilities of this AI assistant. Remember to select a language model version (e.g., GPT-3.5 or GPT-4) that suits your specific needs and OpenAI API Key requirements.

Error Analysis Made Easy: Encountering an error? Simply click the "Ask Copilot" button within the error prompt, and MQTTX Copilot will assist in analyzing potential causes, guiding users through a systematic troubleshooting process.

AI-Powered Code Generation: Generate MQTT client code tailored to your current test connections with a single click. MQTTX Copilot currently supports code generation in JavaScript, Python, Java, Golang, and more, streamlining and enhancing the development process.

AI Assistance for MQTT FAQs and EMQX Tutorials: MQTTX Copilot serves to be an invaluable resource, adeptly handling MQTT-related queries and offering comprehensive tutorials on EMQX. From installation guides to usage tips, it provides solutions for prevalent issues and imparts insights on best practices, making it an indispensable tool for both beginners and experienced users alike.

Automated Test Data Generation: Simplify test payload generation with MQTTX Copilot, allowing for quick analysis and optimization of MQTT data implementations.

Insightful Connection Information: Gain valuable insights into MQTT connections with just one click, enabling effective management and optimization.

Acknowledgments and Roadmap:

EMQ sincerely thanks contributors @ni00 and @Rotzbua for their invaluable contributions! As we look to the future, exciting enhancements are on the horizon for MQTTX Copilot, including:



Stream Output

Payload Autofill

Sparkplug B Support

QoS 0 Message Storage Optimization

Enhanced MQTT Debugging Capabilities

Automatic Chart Drawing

Expanded Plugin Functionality

Avro Message Format Support Script Test Automation

These upcoming features promise to further elevate the capabilities and user experience of MQTTX Copilot.

Join us on this exciting journey with MQTTX Copilot!

For an in-depth look at its transformative features, explore our latest blog for the detailed release notes. Discover how MQTT Copilot is reshaping MQTT technology and enhancing user experiences: Read More .

About EMQ

EMQ is a leading global provider in the MQTT-based Messaging Platform domain. Its flagship product, EMQX, is a robust and unified MQTT platform, serving as a foundational component for modern IoT solutions. It supports up to 100 million concurrent IoT device connections per cluster, boasts a throughput of up to 1 million messages per second, and ensures sub-millisecond latency. EMQX is trusted by over 20,000 enterprise users worldwide, connecting more than 100 million IoT devices, and catering to over 400 customers in critical IoT scenarios. This includes prestigious brands like HPE, VMware, Verifone, SAIC Volkswagen, and Ericsson.

EMQ's global R&D center, a hub for innovation and development, is located in Stockholm, Sweden. With over ten offices spread across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, EMQ demonstrates its extensive global reach and commitment to providing top-tier IoT solutions on a worldwide scale.

