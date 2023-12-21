               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Finnish Operator Prepares To Repair Balticconnector Gas Pipeline


12/21/2023 3:12:08 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Preparations for the repair of the Balticconnector gas pipeline are proceeding according to schedule, it can be put into operation in April 2024, Azernews reports.

The Finnish operator Gasgrid Finland said that the gas pipeline repair plan was developed in cooperation between the Finnish operator Gasgrid and the Finnish Elering.

The commissioning of the Balticconnector is technically possible in April 2024, but this requires appropriate planning and repair work. It is clarified that the materials necessary for the repair of the pipeline have already been manufactured, and the selection of key partners has been completed.

