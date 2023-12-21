Finnish Operator Prepares To Repair Balticconnector Gas Pipeline

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Preparations for the repair of the Balticconnector gas pipeline
are proceeding according to schedule, it can be put into operation
in April 2024, Azernews reports.
The Finnish operator Gasgrid Finland said that the gas pipeline
repair plan was developed in cooperation between the Finnish
operator Gasgrid and the Finnish Elering.
The commissioning of the Balticconnector is technically possible
in April 2024, but this requires appropriate planning and repair
work. It is clarified that the materials necessary for the repair
of the pipeline have already been manufactured, and the selection
of key partners has been completed.
