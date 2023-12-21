Lionel Messi Is Recognized As The Best Athlete Of The Year In Argentina

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The striker of the American Inter Miami Lionel Messi was
recognized as the best athlete of the year in Argentina, Azernews reports, citing the Golden Olympia award
on the social network X (former Twitter).
This award was the fourth for Leo. None of the athletes has won
the award more times than an Argentine. At the same time, runner
Belen Kasseta, who specializes in the 3000 meters steeplechase,
became the best athlete. At the 2023 Pan American Games, she
clocked 9 minutes 39.47 seconds, which set a South American
record.
This year, Messi, along with the French PSG, won Ligue 1 and the
French Super Cup, the footballer also brought the first trophy to
the Inter Miami club (League Cup), and in October Leo became an
eight-time winner of the Golden Ball.
