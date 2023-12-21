               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Lionel Messi Is Recognized As The Best Athlete Of The Year In Argentina


12/21/2023 3:12:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The striker of the American Inter Miami Lionel Messi was recognized as the best athlete of the year in Argentina, Azernews reports, citing the Golden Olympia award on the social network X (former Twitter).

This award was the fourth for Leo. None of the athletes has won the award more times than an Argentine. At the same time, runner Belen Kasseta, who specializes in the 3000 meters steeplechase, became the best athlete. At the 2023 Pan American Games, she clocked 9 minutes 39.47 seconds, which set a South American record.

This year, Messi, along with the French PSG, won Ligue 1 and the French Super Cup, the footballer also brought the first trophy to the Inter Miami club (League Cup), and in October Leo became an eight-time winner of the Golden Ball.

