Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges To Ensure Security In Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
China has called on major powers to play a more constructive
role in ensuring security in the Red Sea, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.
This was stated at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Wang Wenbin, commenting on the recent statement by the
head of the press service of the US Department of State Matthew
Miller that China should take an active part in the fight against
attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, since these attacks
harm Beijing.
"China believes that all parties, especially influential powers,
should play a constructive role in ensuring the safety of the
waterways of the Red Sea," the official representative of the
Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed.
Wang Wenbin also added that China has always advocated for
maintaining the safety of international waterways and against
attacks on civilian vessels.
