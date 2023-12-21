Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges To Ensure Security In Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

China has called on major powers to play a more constructive role in ensuring security in the Red Sea, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

This was stated at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, commenting on the recent statement by the head of the press service of the US Department of State Matthew Miller that China should take an active part in the fight against attacks by Yemeni Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, since these attacks harm Beijing.

"China believes that all parties, especially influential powers, should play a constructive role in ensuring the safety of the waterways of the Red Sea," the official representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry stressed.

Wang Wenbin also added that China has always advocated for maintaining the safety of international waterways and against attacks on civilian vessels.