South Korea Considers Security Measures In Red Sea


12/21/2023 3:12:06 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Defense Ministry of South Korea is studying what measures Seoul can take to ensure the safety and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

The official representative of the department, Chong Ha Gyu, said at the briefing that South Korea is considering various proposals.

"We will consult with relevant authorities. We agree that freedom of navigation should be guaranteed in that region. We intend to consult with relevant authorities on what contribution and assistance are needed and what proposals would be appropriate," he said.

