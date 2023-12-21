South Korea Considers Security Measures In Red Sea

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The Defense Ministry of South Korea is studying what measures
Seoul can take to ensure the safety and freedom of navigation in
the Red Sea, Azernews reports, citing
International Media Outlets.
The official representative of the department, Chong Ha Gyu,
said at the briefing that South Korea is considering various
proposals.
"We will consult with relevant authorities. We agree that
freedom of navigation should be guaranteed in that region. We
intend to consult with relevant authorities on what contribution
and assistance are needed and what proposals would be appropriate,"
he said.
