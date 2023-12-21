Formation Of Common Migration Space Of CIS To Be Discussed At Labor Forum In Petersburg

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
The international conference The Concept of The Common Migration
Space of The CIS Member States: Common Principles and National
Interests will be held in St. Petersburg, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.
The conference will be held within the framework of the VIII St.
Petersburg International Labor Forum, which is scheduled for
February 20-22 next year.
In accordance with the Concept of Further Development of the
Commonwealth of Independent States and the Plan of main measures
for its implementation, as well as the Long–term Plan of Model
Lawmaking in the Commonwealth of Independent States for 2023-2025,
the IPA CIS is starting to develop a new version of the Concept of
the common Migration space of the CIS countries. The current
version of the document was adopted by the Assembly in 2012.
Taking into account current trends, when the state policy in the
field of migration in almost all countries of the world is
undergoing significant changes, the mechanisms for regulating
migration processes are radically transforming, including in the
legislative sphere, the features of the migration policy of the
Commonwealth states will be discussed at the upcoming
conference.
