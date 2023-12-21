Azerbaijan, Turkiye Have Opportunities To Build Green Future In Region, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



During his speech at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and the Republic of Turkiye, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that Azerbaijan and Turkiye are allies with great opportunities to jointly build a green future in the region, Azernews reports.

''The countries also have a model of energy cooperation and strong political support from the leaders of the states.''

According to Shahbazov, the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the establishment of new energy communication links between Nakhchivan and Turkiye, increasing the strategic importance of the "Middle Corridor," and strengthening the role of "green energy" as an important component of energy security strengthen fraternal relations and open up new opportunities for the countries.

The Minister stressed that since the signing of the "Contract of the Century" to the present day, each of the achievements in the field of energy has been signed by Azerbaijan and Turkiye.