Azerbaijan, Turkiye Have Opportunities To Build Green Future In Region, Minister Says

During his speech at the Azerbaijani-Turkish Investment Forum
dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev and the
Republic of Turkiye, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov noted that
Azerbaijan and Turkiye are allies with great opportunities to
jointly build a green future in the region, Azernews reports.
''The countries also have a model of energy cooperation and
strong political support from the leaders of the states.''
According to Shahbazov, the restoration of the territorial
integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, the establishment of new
energy communication links between Nakhchivan and Turkiye,
increasing the strategic importance of the "Middle Corridor," and
strengthening the role of "green energy" as an important component
of energy security strengthen fraternal relations and open up new
opportunities for the countries.
The Minister stressed that since the signing of the "Contract of
the Century" to the present day, each of the achievements in the
field of energy has been signed by Azerbaijan and Turkiye.
