Mobile Fire Groups Down 67% Of Russian Kamikaze Drones In Ukraine's North Overnight Thursday

Mobile fire groups operating in the Northern zone destroyed 67% of Shahed one-way attack drones launched by the enemy late Wednesday and early Thursday.

This was reported by Lieutenant General Serhiy Nayev , Joint Forces Commander, Ukrinform saw.

"Mobile air defense groups protecting Ukrainian skies in the Northern Operational Zone are proving their professionalism and skills gained in training. Overnight Thursday, repelling a drone strike, the defenders of the sky from our mobile fire groups managed to shoot down nine attack UAVs of the Shahed-136/131 type, which is 67 percent(!!!) of all those intercepted in our zone of responsibility," Nayev stressed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia launched overnight Thursday several groups of Shahed kamikaze drones at Ukraine from three directions: Chauda in occupied Crimea, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Kursk.

Tactical aviation, air defense units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and other elements of Ukraine's Defense Forces were involved in repelling the attack. In various directions, the defenders shot down 34 out of 35 attack UAVs launched by the enemy. Air defenses were activated in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Mykolaiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad regions.