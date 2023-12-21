Zelensky, Guterres Discuss Civilian Navigation Safety In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres discussed the steps to ensure civilian navigation safety in the Black Sea.
The relevant statement was made by the Head of State on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“During our call, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and I discussed steps to ensure the safety of civilian navigation in the Black Sea,” Zelensky wrote.
The President of Ukraine invited a UN representative to participate in the fourth Peace Formula meeting of advisers and thanked the United Nations for a separate plan for the winter season.
Zelensky also noted that Ukraine anticipates the adoption of the UN's humanitarian response plan for 2024.
A reminder that, on December 20, 2023, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) updated the resolution condemning Russia's grave human rights violations in the temporarily occupied areas of Ukraine.
