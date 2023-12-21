Russians Have No Chance Of Returning To Kherson Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The right-bank Kherson region has been well protected, and Russian invaders have no chance of returning to the city of Kherson.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the Southern Defense Forces Natalia Humeniuk during a nationwide telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Within our area of responsibility, the fortification of the coastline is quite reliable, and it is being constantly improved. It is obvious that we want to protect both civilians and our positions from the enemy, but we can say that geographically the right bank is higher than the left one, and we do not even record the enemy's attempts to get there. They maneuver between the islands, where they can afford some searches and getting into our positions to carry out sabotage actions. But, there is no chance of them approaching the right bank and returning to Kherson,” Humeniuk stressed.

In her words, Russian occupiers are failing to change positions and entrench on time because of the activity of Ukraine's Defense Forces.