Explosions Rock Occupied Town Of Tokmak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied town of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, on Thursday, December 21.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupiers at the Tokmak City Hall today received tickets to the stalls to watch 'bavovna' [explosions]. The invaders showed the consequences of the hit in the temporarily occupied city," Fedorov wrote.

Earlier, he wrote that explosions in Tokmak were loud and "the whole city could hear" them.

Photo credit: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram