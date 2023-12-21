Explosions Rock Occupied Town Of Tokmak

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosions rang out in the temporarily occupied town of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, on Thursday, December 21.
Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The occupiers at the Tokmak City Hall today received tickets to the stalls to watch 'bavovna' [explosions]. The invaders showed the consequences of the hit in the temporarily occupied city," Fedorov wrote. Read also:
Earlier, he wrote that explosions in Tokmak were loud and "the whole city could hear" them.
Photo credit: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram
