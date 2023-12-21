Orban Says Ready To Meet With Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accepted an invitation from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to hold a bilateral meeting at some point in the future.

That's according to Sky News , which quoted Orban as saying at an international news conference, Ukrinform reports.

Orban said Zelensky proposed the meeting earlier this month and suggested the pair should "negotiate."

"I told him I'd be at his disposal. We just have to clarify one question: about what?" Orban said, adding that the Ukrainian president wanted to discuss Ukraine's bid to join the EU.

The meeting between Orban and Zelensky could be the first official bilateral meeting between the two leaders since the start of the war.

Orban earlier vetoed the disbursement of a EUR 50 billion aid package for Ukraine from the EU budget.

Zelensky said he had many questions for Orban regarding his country's policy, but the two countries are neighbors, so a diplomatic solution should be sought.

Photo: Getty Images