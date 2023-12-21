War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel 32 Enemy Attacks On Avdiivka Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Some 86 combat engagements took place between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops on Thursday, with the fiercest fighting reported in the Avdiivka sector where Ukrainian defenders repelled 32 enemy attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its evening situation update published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck 14 areas of concentration of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment and two anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian rocket forces hit an area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two ammunition depots and an artillery piece of the Russians.

The enemy launched 41 air strikes and 28 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, Russian terrorist attacks left civilians wounded. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

"As weather conditions improved, the enemy started using operational-tactical aircraft and FPV drones more intensively. The enemy continues to conduct active assault operations with the support of armored vehicles. They increased the number of air strikes and artillery strikes," the update said.

Photo: 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of Mariupol