French Spy Agent Cell Exposed In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. A spy agent
cell, connected to the French Embassy has been revealed on the
territory of Azerbaijan, which carried out intel against
representatives of countries known as "partners" of France,
Trend reports,
referring to the "Identificator".
The website, citing its own sources, claims a French citizen,
who has been a non-staff member of the French intelligence
community for many years, voluntarily initiated cooperation with
the law enforcement agencies of Azerbaijan.
As a result of this cooperation, dozens of French secret agents
have been revealed, some of whom served and continue to work in
Azerbaijan, and some of whom are currently working in a number of
neighboring countries and international organizations.
Along with this, the special services of Azerbaijan were
provided with evidence and documents regarding the activities of
the French residency in the region of the South Caucasus, the
Middle East, Ukraine, and Moldova.
The scale of the failure is expected to be a serious blow to the
reputation of French intelligence.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107644054
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.