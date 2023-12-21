               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
FC Qarabag Head Coach Happy About Historic Soccer Game In Khankendi


12/21/2023 3:11:12 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. Head coach of FC Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov was very happy to be present at the historic soccer game at Azerbaijan's Khankendi stadium, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the press conference in Khankendi, following the game between FC Qarabag and MOIK.

The game (1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup) ended with FC Qarabag defeating MOIK with a 1:0 score.

"For so many years, we have been looking forward to this. No one could believe that our first Cup game this season could take place in Khankendi," he said.

Gurbanov also thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the victorious Azerbaijani army, thanks to which the game became possible. He also noted the great weather during the game.

"May Allah have mercy on the souls of our martyrs and bring heath to the veterans. We are here today thanks to their heroism," Gurbanov said.

