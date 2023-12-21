FC Qarabag Head Coach Happy About Historic Soccer Game In Khankendi

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, December 21. Head coach
of FC Qarabag Gurban Gurbanov was very happy to be present at the
historic soccer game at Azerbaijan's Khankendi stadium, Trend reports.
He made the remark during the press conference in Khankendi,
following the game between FC Qarabag and MOIK.
The game (1/8 finals of the Azerbaijan Cup) ended with FC
Qarabag defeating MOIK with a 1:0 score.
"For so many years, we have been looking forward to this. No one
could believe that our first Cup game this season could take place
in Khankendi," he said.
Gurbanov also thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and
the victorious Azerbaijani army, thanks to which the game became
possible. He also noted the great weather during the game.
"May Allah have mercy on the souls of our martyrs and bring
heath to the veterans. We are here today thanks to their heroism,"
Gurbanov said.
