Deadly Shooting In Center Of Prague, Numerous Victims Reported (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. As a result of
the shooting in the center of Prague, 15 people were killed,
Trend reports.
20:54 (GMT +4) As a result of the shooting in
the center of Prague, at least 10 people were killed, and even more
got wounded, Trend reports, referring to Euronews.
The incident was reported by the Czech rescue services.
According to available information, the shooting occurred at the
department of Philosophy of Charles University, located on Jan
Palach Square (it was initially reported that the shooting occurred
at a school located on the same square).
The representative of the Prague rescue service specified that
30 people were injured.
Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan, who arrived on the scene,
told Czech public television that the man who opened fire is
dead.
The minister said there was no other gunman at the scene and the
danger had passed, but he urged people to follow the instructions
of the police.
Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said the philosophy department of
Charles University had been evacuated. The police department said
Jan Palach Square had been cordoned off. Police also urged people
to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside the buildings.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN21122023000187011040ID1107644052
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.