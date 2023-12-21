Deadly Shooting In Center Of Prague, Numerous Victims Reported (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. As a result of the shooting in the center of Prague, 15 people were killed, Trend reports.

20:54 (GMT +4) As a result of the shooting in the center of Prague, at least 10 people were killed, and even more got wounded, Trend reports, referring to Euronews.

The incident was reported by the Czech rescue services.

According to available information, the shooting occurred at the department of Philosophy of Charles University, located on Jan Palach Square (it was initially reported that the shooting occurred at a school located on the same square).

The representative of the Prague rescue service specified that 30 people were injured.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakušan, who arrived on the scene, told Czech public television that the man who opened fire is dead.

The minister said there was no other gunman at the scene and the danger had passed, but he urged people to follow the instructions of the police.

Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda said the philosophy department of Charles University had been evacuated. The police department said Jan Palach Square had been cordoned off. Police also urged people to leave the surrounding streets and stay inside the buildings.

