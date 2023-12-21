Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev And First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva With Children Of Martyrs (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21 . Today, a
football match took place in Khankendi between FC Qarabag (Aghdam)
and MOIK (Baku), Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, together with the children of martyrs,
watched the match at the stadium.
Heartfelt images of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva with children were captured.
Trend presents this footage:
