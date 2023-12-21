Swiggy Partners With Simpl To Offer A 1-Tap Checkout Experience To Its Customers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, December 20th, 2023: Ahead of the year-end celebrations, Simpl â€“ India's foremost Checkout Network â€“ today announced a partnership with Swiggy, India's leading on-demand convenience platform, to offer a 1-tap Checkout experience to millions of its customers across food delivery, Swiggy instamart, and soon on Dineout, and Swiggy Genie. The partnership assumes significance as the demand for Swiggy's on-demand services increases multifold during the holiday season led by Christmas and New Year's Eve celebrations. This, coupled with five weekends in December, is going to contribute to a significant increase in demand for services from food and hyperlocal delivery companies.



With this partnership, millions of customers across the country will be able to place orders from over 2.9 lakh restaurant partners enabled on Swiggy, and access thousands of products from Swiggy instamart while availing of other services from Swiggy with the convenience of Simpl's 1-Tap.



Commenting on the partnership, Nitya Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Simpl, said, "An increasing number of customers today are seeking convenience while transacting online with food and hyperlocal delivery sectors among their top choices. As these services are also availed multiple times in a day, it necessitates the need for a quick and convenient checkout to enhance customer experience. Simpl, as a customer-focused organisation, has been the preferred choice of millions of customers and this partnership with Swiggy is intended to bring greater convenience and trust to our combined customer base in the upcoming holiday season. It will also help strengthen our presence in this space where convenience is becoming a real differentiator".



Currently, several large enterprises and emerging Direct-to-Customer (D2C) merchants in the food and hyperlocal delivery space offer Simpl's 1-Tap Checkout to millions of their customers across the country. Over the last two years alone, Simpl has witnessed a 75% growth in transactions for food and beverages, and hyperlocal categories, accompanied by a 48% increase in transacting users.



Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy said, "Our mission is to offer unparalleled convenience and an elevated experience to our customers across the platform - from search to checkout and delivery. With Simpl's 1-Tap Checkout integrated into our platform, especially ahead of the holiday season, millions of customers across the country will be able to access their food, and home needs, and dine out seamlessly"



Today, Simpl is the preferred checkout partner for over 26,000 small, medium and large enterprises and D2C merchants across the country who make use Simpl's 1-Tap Checkout and its Checkout solutions to bring trust and convenience for millions of their customers.



About Swiggy:



Founded in 2014, Swiggy is India's leading on-demand convenience platform with a vision to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience. It connects consumers to over 290,000 restaurant partners in hundreds of cities. Its quick commerce grocery service Instamart is present in over 25 cities. Swiggy's latest addition, Dineout, offers users experiences in high-use categories like dining out and events in 34 cities across the country. Using innovative technology, Swiggy provides a hassle-free, fast, and reliable delivery experience. Every order delivered by Swiggy's delivery partners, ensures a host of customer-centric features like lightning-fast delivery, no minimum order value, live order tracking, and 24/7 customer support.





About Simpl



Simpl is India's foremost Checkout Network, making payments invisible and money intelligent. Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 26,000 available merchants and millions of approved users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating a frictionless and inclusive digital payments experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers.

