Seychelles: China Provides Additional Support For Disaster Relief

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde accepted a donation of USD100,000 on behalf of the Government of Seychelles from the resident Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Ms. Lin Nan in a short ceremony at the Maison Quéau de Quinssy, on Wednesday 20th

December 2023.

The funds will facilitate the reparation of the Seychelles Bureau of Standards (SBS), originally funded by the Chinese Government, which was affected by the recent explosion at the Providence Industrial Zone.

Minister Radegonde thanked the Ambassador for her Government's continued support which is evidence of the friendship and solidarity that exist between the two countries.

