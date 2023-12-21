Seychelles: China Provides Additional Support For Disaster Relief

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde accepted a donation of USD100,000 on behalf of the Government of Seychelles from the resident Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Ms. Lin Nan in a short ceremony at the Maison Quéau de Quinssy, on Wednesday 20th
December 2023.
The funds will facilitate the reparation of the Seychelles Bureau of Standards (SBS), originally funded by the Chinese Government, which was affected by the recent explosion at the Providence Industrial Zone.
Minister Radegonde thanked the Ambassador for her Government's continued support which is evidence of the friendship and solidarity that exist between the two countries.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Tourism - Foreign Affairs Department, Republic of Seychelles.
MENAFN21122023002747001784ID1107644027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.