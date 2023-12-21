India Congratulates Kuwait Amir On Assuming Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received Thursday cables of congratulations from Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on assuming office.

In the messages, the Indian President and Premier wished His Highness the Amir success in continuing progress and prosperity in Kuwait, and well-being.

His Highness the Amir sent replies to both Murmu and Modi, thanking them for the good sentiments, and wishing them good health. (end)

amh









MENAFN21122023000071011013ID1107644026