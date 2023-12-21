Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cables From Ras Al Khaimah Ruler, Crown Prince

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received two cables from the UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of the Emirate of Ras Al-Khaimah Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi and his Crown Prince Mohammad bin Saud bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
In reply, His Highness the Amir sent Ras Al-Khaimah Ruler and Crown Prince two cables of thanks and appreciation for their sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing them good health and wellness. (end)
