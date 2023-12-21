Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Gambian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received a cable from President of the Republic of The Gambia Adama Barrow, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

President Barrow also congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal on assuming power, expressing best wishes from him and the Kuwaiti people.

In reply, His Highness the Amir sent the Gambian president a cable of thanks and appreciation for his sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies as well as his congratulation for him on ascending the throne, wishing him everlasting wellbeing and further progress and prosperity for his friendly country. (end)

