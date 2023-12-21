Kuwait Amir Receives Condolence Cable From Tanzanian Pres.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 21 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has received a cable from President of The United Republic of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, voicing heartfelt condolences and sincere solace over the passing away of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In her cable, President Hassan recalled the great legacy of the late Amir and his remarkable contributions to the development of relations between the two friendly countries.

In reply, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal sent the Tanzanian president a cable of thanks and appreciation for her sincere sentiments of condolences and sympathies, wishing her good health and wellness. (end)

ibi









